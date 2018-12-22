How to Winterize Your Home Before the Colder Weather Arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Winter is officially here, but is your home ready for the colder weather? Local experts say there are some key areas of your house you might want to take a closer look at this time of year.

"So I do one quick look around the house every winter, first rain, and just make sure it's all clean," Zack Finley, owner of Finley Termite and Pest Control said.

He says the first place to look, is up.

"I want to make sure that water's coming out of that downspout. If not, that means it's not and water's backing up on that eve and going into the roof sheeting up above," Finley explained.

As more people head indoors to stay out of the cold weather, pests are trying to do the same.

"Looking around the door jams. If you have doggie doors, a lot of people leave their sliders open a little bit. Make sure you're closing them. That's just an entry point for the rodents," Finley said.

He says stacking firewood against your home can also lead to pest infestation and those rodents can fit through even the smallest of openings.

While you're surveying the outside of your home, it's a good idea to look for any signs of dripping water as well.

US Trenchless plumber Jonas Clark says insulating your main water shutoff can be the difference between your pipes staying in tact or bursting during a cold snap.

"Any pipes that are exposed on the outside of the house, those are the ones that are going to get hurt by the cold," Clark explained.

But, cold weather isn't the only thing that can wreak havoc on your pipes around the holidays.

"The garbage disposal, the kitchen drain, every year we get tons of calls. People are-- it's all backed up. Nothing's draining. So that's just jamming stuff down the pipes. Jamming stuff down the garbage disposal," Clark said.

When cooking big meals for your family, he says it's best to keep food out of the sink.

Both experts agree that it's better to identify issues and take preventative steps now, than to deal with problems after it's too late.