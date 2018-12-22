× Mariah Carey Light Display Homeowner Speaks About Carey’s Christmas Tweet

ORANGEVALE — This is the time of year to show off your Christmas cheer – I mean really show it off – like lighting up your house with the ‘Queen of Christmas.’

If all you want for Christmas is a little Mariah Carey, you’ll get all you’re asking for on Dovewood Court in Orangevale.

The five-time Grammy Goddess is the new feature in the Parade of Lights presentation the Evart family has been delighting their neighbors with for 27 years.

And after one visitor recorded the garage concert and posted it online, the ‘Queen of Christmas’ herself tweeted she wanted Jason Evart’s number, to get in contact with him about what he’d put together with a projector, a screen and a ‘You Tube’ playlist.

Someone get me this family's phone number so I can call and say Merry Christmas!!! 🎄🎄🎄 https://t.co/ZRL2WPIJze — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 19, 2018

What was his reaction when mom called his San Diego office to share what the pop star’d put on Twitter about his Nor Cal decorations?

“Well uhhhh…. it was crazy,” he said with a huge smile.

Coming to the Parade of Lights is a holiday tradition for thousands like Elizabeth Schneider.

“There’s tons of people and the lights…and they’re different this year which is super cool…different than they were last year.”

Her thoughts on Mariah being added to the mix at the Evarts’?

“Awesome…super awesome.”

Even some Mariah fans who aren’t quite here yet are enjoying the show.

Elizabeth Schenider’s due January second.

She doesn’t yet know if her child’s a boy or a girl, but she does know the baby’s having a good reaction to Mariah’s music.

“Totally,” she said.

“Christmas is about family and bringing family together and this is definitely a great way to bring the family together,” said Evart.

Making merry with Mariah…. and still waiting to see if he’ll get that ‘Merry Christmas’ phone call from Mimi.

We’ve got his cell for you Mariah…. just give FOX40 a call at 916-454-4548.

While it’s getting international attention on social media this year thanks to Ms. Carey, Orangevale’s Parade of Lights is a big deal for those in need every year.

Visitors are encouraged to drop off items for the “Food for Families” program as they walk through and enjoy the lights.