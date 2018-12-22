Woman Succumbs to Her Injuries after Being Shot in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Local law enforcement is searching for a gunman after responding to a shooting, that was preceded by a robbery, in South Sacramento Saturday night that left one woman dead.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel responded to the 4700 block near a check-cashing business on Florin Road just after 5:20 p.m.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department performed life-saving measures on the victim but she later succumbed to her wounds, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say deputies will remain on scene throughout the night.

Detectives do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, detectives are asking that you contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

The victim’s identity will be released once her next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story.