Approaching Storm Will Make for a White Christmas in Some Parts of Our Region

PLACER COUNTY -- In the valley, the foothills and in the lower part of the Sierra, mother nature had a little tease of the elements to come.

In Soda Springs, a few light flakes continued to fall Sunday night.

But, looking at the area, you can tell how much snow already come down earlier in the day.

All of it, just a warm-up for the next big storm that’s promising loads of fresh powder to wake up to Christmas morning!

For young Calum, who helped dad with the firewood tonight, the new snow will make for the perfect back drop for more serious matters.

“It`s really fun because the snow is out and I get to play with my Legos which is probably the best part,” he said with excitement.

Of course, with tomorrows flakes, comes some safety concerns on the roads.

But, that`s not something local Keith Casey has to worry about at the moment.

He says, not having to drive in the snow, “makes it fantastic!”