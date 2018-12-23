Mariah Carey Calls Orangevale Super Fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The time was moved three times and it took two calls, but Jason Evart of Orangevale was able to talk to Mariah Carey about his display all about her.

"Hello how are you?"

"Hi."

"Hi."

"Merry Christmas."

It sounds like the kind of exchange you might have with most anyone during the holiday season, but Jason Evart is chatting it up with Mariah Carey.

"You guys are so festive. You've made me so happy...thank you," she said.

Miss Mimi herself... making the merriest Christmas ever for a super fan, FaceTiming Evart from Aspen."

"Thank you, look at the snow," she said panning her phone around.

"You guys are so festive. I had to call to say Merry Christmas."

The reigning pop icon ringing in, all because Evart added her to his annual 'Parade of Lights' display in Orangevale.

"It really means a lot that she actually contacted me and said merry Christmas...the queen of Christmas herself," said Evart.

"It's amazing," said his mom Patricia.

The version of the Diva broadcasted out of Evart's garage so dazzled one visitor last week that he tweeted about it - catching her Majesty's attention.

Impressed, she posted that she wanted to call to wish the creator a 'Merry Christmas.'

Once FOX40 figured out the Carey Christmas house was in Orangevale, we worked hard to connect the Diva with the display-maker of Dovewood court.

And after a flurry of text messages Sunday, the call of lifetime!

Well... actually two.

The first disconnected because of that kind of cell phone trouble even celebrities can't avoid.

"Sorry the battery was dying," Carey confessed.

"That's OK," the Evarts giggled.

As much as he loves all things Mariah Carey and Christmas, Evart's favorite Mariah Carey song is actually "Hero."

She's definitely made herself a holiday hero with that phone call.

And not that Santa isn't used to pulling off the amazing, but for Jason Evart it will be hard for Old Saint Nick to top this!