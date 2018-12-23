Minimum-Security Inmate Walks Away from Folsom State Prison

FOLSOM — Officials are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Folsom State Prison Saturday night.

Justin Franks, 27 (Credit: CDCR)

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports Justin Franks was missing during an inmate count at the prison’s minimum support facility around 9 p.m. He was last seen around 7 p.m.

The 27-year-old inmate was serving a sentence for first-degree burglary. He was meant to be released in June 2019.

Franks is a white male who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and is 143 pounds, according to CDCR. He has brown eyes and short, black hair. He was wearing a light blue shirt and blue pants with the words “CDCR Prisoner” on them.

If you see Franks you are asked to call law enforcement or 911.