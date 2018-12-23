Minimum-Security Inmate Walks Away from Folsom State Prison

FOLSOM — Officials are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Folsom State Prison Saturday night.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports Justin Franks was missing during an inmate count at the prison’s minimum support facility around 9 p.m. He was last seen around 7 p.m.

The 27-year-old inmate was serving a sentence for first-degree burglary. He was meant to be released in June 2019.

Franks is a white male who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and is 143 pounds, according to CDCR. He has brown eyes and short, black hair. He was wearing a light blue shirt and blue pants with the words “CDCR Prisoner” on them.

If you see Franks you are asked to call law enforcement or 911.