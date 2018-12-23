US Marine Returns Home after Nearly a Year Deployed Overseas

SACRAMENTO — One marine is home, just in time for the Christmas holiday, after being deployed overseas for nearly a year.

was reunited with his family in Sacramento, Saturday night.

A picture shows the moment 23-year-old Lance Cpl. Bradenburg stepped foot into the Sacramento International Airport.

“I’m here for a couple of weeks,” he said.

He’s here for a reunion, that was long anticipated.

“I was excited to see my family and to know that I’m going to be with them for the holidays,” Bradenburg said.

Bradenburg, who is stationed in North Carolina, hadn’t seen his Sacramento family in nearly a year; he was recently deployed in Norway.

“The Marine Corps, it has its challenges, but you just take it one day at a time and know that you are one of the supreme fighting forces in the world,” Bradenburg expressed.

The Sacramento Charter High School alum graduated with honors back in 2013, before attending college in Santa Cruz, then joining the U.S. armed forces.

“I didn’t know much about the military back then, but I knew that a person that was in uniform was making a sacrifice for us,” Bradenburg said.

Now, within just one year of being enlisted, he has earned three ranks.

Private, Private First Class and now, Lance Corporal.

Through all of his accomplishments serving the United States, Bradenburg says his biggest gift this Christmas season is coming home to see his family.

“It’s a really nice opportunity to take advantage of,” he said.

His goal is to continue to climb the ranks in the U.S. Marine Corps.