17-Year-Old Shot to Death During Altercation in Vacaville Neighborhood

VACAVILLE -- Vacaville police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Just after midnight Monday, 39-year-old Daignet Montoya was sitting in his car on Bel Air Drive near Kirkwood Court when a group of people approached him, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Montoya got into a verbal altercation with the five individuals then went into his nearby apartment, where he got a firearm.

Police say he went back outside and continued to argue with the group. At one point, the police department reports a bottle was thrown at Montoya, who reacted by firing his gun at a teenager in the group.

The 17-year-old Vacaville boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died as a result of the gunshot wound to his chest.

Montoya was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Solano County Jail.

Neighbors tell FOX40 the area is generally quiet. This is Vacaville's second homicide of 2018.

