CHP: ‘Extremely Heavy Snowfall’ Backs Up Sierra Holiday Travel

PLACER COUNTY — Those traveling over Donner Summit Christmas Eve were stopped in traffic as a Winter Storm Advisory was in effect.
The CHP says “extremely heavy snowfall” caused multiple crashes and spin-outs along Interstate 80. The National Weather Service has been warning drivers to avoid traveling through parts of the Sierra late Monday due to the snow.
Caltrans reports eastbound traffic was stopped at Kingvale.
There has been no estimated time of reopening.
For those traveling between Donner Lake Road and Kingvale, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires.
The weather advisory will be lifted by 7 a.m. Tuesday after the area is expected to see up to 18 inches of snow in the higher passes, according to NWS.
Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more weather and traffic updates.