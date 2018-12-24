CHP: ‘Extremely Heavy Snowfall’ Backs Up Sierra Holiday Travel

PLACER COUNTY — Those traveling over Donner Summit Christmas Eve were stopped in traffic as a Winter Storm Advisory was in effect.

The CHP says “extremely heavy snowfall” caused multiple crashes and spin-outs along Interstate 80. The National Weather Service has been warning drivers to avoid traveling through parts of the Sierra late Monday due to the snow.

Caltrans reports eastbound traffic was stopped at Kingvale.

Traffic has been released on westbound I-80 at Donner Lake Interchange, but expect long delays. Chain controls still in effect. pic.twitter.com/lqxHXDSSql — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 24, 2018

There has been no estimated time of reopening.

For those traveling between Donner Lake Road and Kingvale, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires.

⚠️⛓Chains required on I-80 from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 24, 2018

The weather advisory will be lifted by 7 a.m. Tuesday after the area is expected to see up to 18 inches of snow in the higher passes, according to NWS.

Travel over the Sierra is not advised this afternoon and evening but if you are keep these tips in mind. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DFVK0UjxGz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 24, 2018

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more weather and traffic updates.