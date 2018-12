Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Pereira joins Paul in the kitchen with some mouthwatering Christmas appetizers packed with bacon.

Start your Christmas off right with JP*B*QUE's bacon weaved breakfast fatty. It's packed with hash browns, sausage, eggs and gooey cheese.

Pair that morning meal with bacon rimmed bloody marys and don't forget the peanut butter bacon cookies to leave out for Santa -- or for your own late-night snack.

Find out more about Pereira and JP*B*QUE's local catering options on their website.