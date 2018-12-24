How You Can Help Your Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WellSpace Health has provided care and support to individuals and families throughout the Sacramento region since 1953. Its focus has always been to offer a full range of quality medical care, dental care for children and adolescents, mental health and behavioral health services to underserved populations.

The integrated care systems provided by WellSpace Health treat patients with a blanket of care through strategically placed Community Health Centers focused on delivering a comprehensive array of primary health care services to people of all ages, background and economic need.

More info:

(916) 737-5555

WellSpaceHealth.org