Last-Minute Shoppers Pack Local Malls Before They Close for the Holiday

ROSEVILLE – T’was the night before Christmas and all through the mall... people were shopping... looking to buy it all.

Most malls close early on Christmas eve and last-minutes shoppers are out scrambling to grab the those last few gifts. Many people told FOX40 they were just procrastinating but now, it’s do or die to cross those last items off the shopping list

“We’re looking for shoes, we’re looking for clothes, we’re looking for yeah, everything,” said shopper Tashawna Seamster.

Some people at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville said they had good reasons for waiting till the last minute.

“I just came down from LA,” said Zo James. “Couldn’t take them on the plane, so I just decided to get them up here you know?”

But others, like Darnell Nelson, say they’re here because Amazon failed them.

“Couldn’t find what I needed online and wasn’t going to get there on time, so I tried to rush to the mall,” Nelson said.

However, at the mall on Christmas eve, nothing’s done quickly.

“It took me 30 minutes to park,” Nelson said. “I’m on the top floor of the parking garage.”

Kevin Galloway came shopping in an outfit you can really only get away with on Christmas eve.

“Yeah sure, very very festive,” said Galloway who was at the mall for “a little last minute, trying to pick up some jewelry and stuff.”

While he says he’s gotten enough presents for all his kids, he wants to make sure he’s got enough for his wife.

“it’s never a problem adding a little extra to it I guess,” Galloway said.

As long as the lines can get, Seamster says there is one advantage to coming on Christmas eve.

“I’ve been seeing some good deals,” she said.

She’s found some last minutes sales which may not have been there even a few days ago.

“They have the 25 dollar, 10% off, so you’re not really spending the whole 25,” Seamster explained.

Of course the mall is going to be closed tomorrow, but on the 26th, they’re going to be open at 7 a.m. and they do expect some of the largest holiday crowds of the season that day.

A new survey from the national retail federation found that at least 7 percent of Americans will shop on Christmas eve this year.