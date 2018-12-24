Midtown Sacramento Street Closed for Hours after Police Pursuit Ends in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A section of 18th street in midtown Sacramento was closed for around six hours early Monday morning following a police pursuit that ended in a crash.

Around 3:45 a.m., a CHP officer tried to stop a suspected DUI driver. When the driver would not stop the officer chased after, leading to a pursuit through midtown.

The pursuit ended when the driver sped through a stop sign near I and 18th streets and crashed into another car.

It is unknown if anyone in either car was injured.

*** CHP is clear the scene*** I Street and surrounding streets are back open. Thank you for your patience. #sacpd https://t.co/m2NXltcepQ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 24, 2018

The Sacramento Police Department reports an area surrounding I street between 17th and 19th streets was closed for the investigation. The scene was cleared around 9:45 a.m.

