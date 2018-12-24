Recycling Your Christmas Tree in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — Once Christmas is over and the new year rolls around you may need to say goodbye to your tree.

Instead of simply throwing it out, recycle it.

For those in Sacramento County, there are several locations that will take Christmas trees and mulch them for free. See the full list below:

SMUD Corporation Yard: 6100 Folsom Blvd.

Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station: 8491 Fruitridge Road

Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. North Area Recovery Station: 4450 Roseville Road

Jan. 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dan Russell Rodeo Arena: Folsom

Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kiefer Landfill: 12701 Kiefer Blvd.

Jan. 5 and 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Elder Creek Transfer and Recovery: 8642 Elder Creek Road

Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Remember to take all decorations off trees. Flocked trees will be accepted.

Please only bring five trees per vehicle. Loads of more than five trees will be accepted at all locations except SMUD Corporation Yard but fees may apply.

Call the Sacramento County Consolidated Utilities billing services at 916-875-5555 or go to Sacramento County’s Department of Waste Management and Recycling website.