Sacramento Police: Suspect Still At Large after Escaping Burning, Flipped Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Police were still looking for a suspect Monday who ran from a burning car that had flipped over onto its roof.

Just before 9 a.m., West Sacramento police officers were pursuing a suspect's vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police have not said what led to the pursuit.

The police department reports during the car chase the suspect collided with another vehicle at X and 5th streets. He then hit a parked vehicle.

As a result of the collisions, the suspect's car flipped over and caught fire.

Despite the crashes, the suspect was able to run from the car and escape. He has not been found by police, according to the police department.

One person in the moving vehicle that was hit by the suspect sustained minor injuries.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.