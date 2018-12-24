Santa Delivers Toys to Kids at Kaiser Permanente

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- It's no secret Santa is a busy man.

But even on one of his busiest days of the year the big man in red still found time to make a stop at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville Christmas Eve morning.

Before their big trip around the world Monday night, Saint Nick and a few of his elves brought gifts to children who won't be home for Christmas this year.

"Just because they're in a hospital doesn't mean they have to miss out on Christmas," Santa said. "They'll be able to see Santa Claus. We'll come in and we'll give them gifts and stockings and get to talk to them and just kind of brighten up their day and the family's day as well."

Santa didn't just bring a sack of gifts for the pediatric patients, he also made sure to deliver gifts to their siblings as well.

It's not only a way to lift the spirits of families spending the holidays in the hospital but doctors say Santa's visit can also have a positive effect on their health.

"There is actually a lot of good science around happiness and what it does to the chemicals in your brain and your body," said Kaiser Pediatrician Dr. Zoe Goore. "And so, by improving your morale and improving your spirit and your happiness level, it can aid in healing."

The effects of Santa's visit could be seen almost immediately.

Santa knows patient Samuel loves to build things, so he brought him lots of toys to keep him busy during treatment.

"I want to be an engineer when I grow up," Samuel said.

Samuel's father, Viktor Gotishan, said despite having to stay in the hospital, this Christmas will be one for the books.

"We've never experienced anything like that and the kids said it was the best Christmas," Gotishan said.

However, Samuel's father said they just got word he will be able to go home on Christmas Eve, just in time for the big day. He said that's the best Christmas gift their family could have asked for.