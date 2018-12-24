Where to Grab a Christmas Day Meal

SACRAMENTO — Looking to eat out this Christmas?
Several restaurants are still open in our region for Dec. 25. Check the list below for Christmas hours:
Ruth’s Chris Steak House – 501 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
Morton’s The Steakhouse – 621 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
McCormick & Schmick’s – 1194 Roseville Parkway, Roseville
Romano’s Macaroni Grill – 8295 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove; 2010 Douglas Blvd., Roseville; 5420 Pacific Ave., Stockton
Denny’s – Click here for local participating locations
IHOP – Click here for local participating locations
Morgan’s in Sheraton Grand – 1230 J St., Sacramento
The Porch – 1815 K St., Sacramento
Chevys – Click here for local participating locations
Buca di Beppo – 1249 Howe Ave, Sacramento; 1212 Galleria Blvd., Roseville
Delta King – 1000 Front St., Sacramento
Samurai Sushi – 12251 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova
Dave & Buster’s – 1174 Roseville Parkway, Roseville
Sizzler – 1850 Douglas Blvd., Roseville
Do you know of any other restaurants that are opening their doors for the holiday? Feel free to email us at news@fox40.com and we’ll add it to the list.
Be sure to call to verify availability.