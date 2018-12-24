Where to Grab a Christmas Day Meal

SACRAMENTO — Looking to eat out this Christmas?

Several restaurants are still open in our region for Dec. 25. Check the list below for Christmas hours:

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – 501 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Morton’s The Steakhouse – 621 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

McCormick & Schmick’s – 1194 Roseville Parkway, Roseville

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – 8295 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove; 2010 Douglas Blvd., Roseville; 5420 Pacific Ave., Stockton

Denny’s – Click here for local participating locations

IHOP – Click here for local participating locations

Morgan’s in Sheraton Grand – 1230 J St., Sacramento

The Porch – 1815 K St., Sacramento

Chevys – Click here for local participating locations

Buca di Beppo – 1249 Howe Ave, Sacramento; 1212 Galleria Blvd., Roseville

Delta King – 1000 Front St., Sacramento

Samurai Sushi – 12251 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova

Dave & Buster’s – 1174 Roseville Parkway, Roseville

Sizzler – 1850 Douglas Blvd., Roseville

Do you know of any other restaurants that are opening their doors for the holiday? Feel free to email us at news@fox40.com and we’ll add it to the list.

Be sure to call to verify availability.