Structure Fire , 3600 Block Willow Street, at 10:45PM Christmas Eve, resulted in 3 people being transported to area hospitals. 2 in stable condition and 1 critical patient. This home presented a difficult firefight due to several add-on rooms and shoddy construction. pic.twitter.com/PugLpgiRMu — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) December 25, 2018

SACRAMENTO — Three people were injured in a house fire late Christmas Eve in North Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department said at least one person was critically hurt and two others were stable.

The firefighting effort was complicated by add-ons to the home and what officials described as “shoddy construction.”

It was not immediately known how the fire started.