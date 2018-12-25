$60,000 Worth of Stolen Property Recovered, Returned to American Airsoft Company near Galt

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Saturday afternoon the Merced Police Department discovered a large amount of stolen property at a home on Vine Street while serving a search warrant for an unrelated crime.

While inside the home, officers found a large amount of airsoft weapons and accessories. Most of the items still had tags on them and appeared to have come from a store.

Atwater Police were called in for assistance and through their investigation, they determined that a Galt-area company had recently been burglarized.

Over $100,000 worth of property was stolen from American Airsoft on December 12.

Over 300 items worth about $60,000 were seized at the home and returned to the owner of American Airsoft.

Police say the suspects identities will not be released at this time because they are still being investigated for an unrelated crime.

