Camp Fire Victim Pardoned by Gov. Brown One Month after Husband Also Received Pardon

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Jerry Brown recently announced 143 pardons and 131 commutations to people convicted of crimes in the state. One of those people, a wife and mother who narrowly escaped the Camp Fire in November.

Heather Burnett says she’s still traumatized over the loss of her home to the Camp Fire.

But, the greatest gift this season is knowing she’s been pardoned by Brown.

“When someone says they’re from Governor Brown’s office, I was in shock,” Heather Burnett explained.

She and her family remember driving through flames to escape the devastating Camp Fire.

Those memories are still vivid for this mother and wife.

But, this Christmas, she’s breathing a sigh of relief after receiving a call saying she’s one of hundreds pardoned by Brown.

“The irony of the pardon is it’s almost symbolic of when my husband and I were both starting out and we didn’t have anything,” Heather Burnett said.

Last month, FOX40 brought you the story of Heather’s Burnett’s husband, Jason Burnett, who also received a pardon by the governor.

“When he got his, that right there couldn’t compare because we were still very much reeling in the trauma and still being traumatized by what just happened to us,” Heather Burnett explained.

Many of those pardoned by the governor completed their prison sentences years ago and were convicted of drug related or non violent crimes.

Heather Burnett says bad decisions 20 years ago landed her in jail.

“In ’98 I was arrested with the intention to manufacture methamphetamine which was in direct relation to the people I was associating with,” she explained.

After rebuilding her life in Butte County, the Camp Fire forced this family to start over once again.

“The trauma alone of losing everything you’ve worked hard for for 20 years is something words can’t describe.”

Now, this family is just grateful for a Christmas gift that came in the form of a second chance.