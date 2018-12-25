Families Spend Christmas Enjoying the Fresh Snow at Dodge Ridge Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- Whether a first timer or a seasoned vet, families say Dodge Ridge Resort is the place to be Christmas day.

"Christmas is so special because of snow and winter and the holidays," Senthil Krishnanatham said.

For some, hitting the slopes is a Christmas tradition.

"We come as a family and stay together and have fun on Christmas," Krishnanatham said.

"We don’t live in the snow so it’s just nice to come out and enjoy the weather like this. It’s so beautiful," Angela Mclain said.

Mclain says they came to spend the day at the resort with friends and family.

"We don’t celebrate Christmas but this is a day where we can get together with our friends and family and enjoy quality time," Mclain said.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders hit the lifts to take advantage of the six inches of fresh powder that fell overnight.

"It’s great snow ... There’s not that many people out right now so there’s still some fresh tracks that you can ski," Abir Bhatt explained.

Dodge Ridge Marketing director Jeff Hauff says the resort has already seen eight feet of snowfall this month.

Hauff says the beautiful conditions are a dream come true for those who were wishing for a white Christmas and even those who weren’t.

"There’s just something symbolic about the whole thing, isn’t there? It just makes it all better, you know? Especially when you get the clear blue bird skies out right now, I mean it’s just beautiful in every way possible," Hauff explained.