How You Can Help This Season

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services is dedicated to assisting those in need by alleviating their immediate pain and problems and moving them toward self-sufficiency and financial independence. Ways viewers can become involved:

* Donor in honor or memory of a loved one

* Volunteer your time

* Host a donation drive

* Refer a family or individual in need

* Become an advocate

* Like/share/comment on social media

* Join us for Run to Feed the Hungry

More info:

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services

3333 Third Ave

(916) 456-1980

SacramentoFoodBank.org

Facebook: @Sfbfs

Twitter: @Sacfoodbank