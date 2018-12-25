How You Can Help This Season

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services is dedicated to assisting those in need by alleviating their immediate pain and problems and moving them toward self-sufficiency and financial independence. Ways viewers can become involved:

* Donor in honor or memory of a loved one

* Volunteer your time

* Host a donation drive

* Refer a family or individual in need

* Become an advocate

* Like/share/comment on social media

* Join us for Run to Feed the Hungry

More info:
Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services
3333 Third Ave
(916) 456-1980
SacramentoFoodBank.org
Facebook: @Sfbfs
Twitter: @Sacfoodbank