How You Can Help This Season

Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services is dedicated to assisting those in need by alleviating their immediate pain and problems and moving them toward self-sufficiency and financial independence. Ways viewers can become involved:
* Donor in honor or memory of a loved one
* Volunteer your time
* Host a donation drive
* Refer a family or individual in need
* Become an advocate
* Like/share/comment on social media
* Join us for Run to Feed the Hungry
More info:
Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services
3333 Third Ave
(916) 456-1980
SacramentoFoodBank.org
Facebook: @Sfbfs
Twitter: @Sacfoodbank