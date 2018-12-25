Santa Delivers Toys to Kids at Shriner’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A parade was held Christmas morning for kids at Shriner's Hospital for Children who may not have the opportunity to head home during the holidays.

"It's just so magical you can't describe the feeling you get with the kids," Shriner's child life specialist Caitlin French said.

French is part of the group making Christmas wishes come true by continuing the annual parade tradition at the hospital.

"We try to make Christmas as fun as possible," French said. "It's a fun time to be here for Christmas."

Shriner Dave Daley has brought his horses and family to help Santa at the hospital for the last 18 years.

"I've been to the grand national rodeo, bringing in flags with the Shriner's and it all pales by this little three-minute parade for the kids upstairs," Daley told FOX40.

But those three minutes mean the world to the kids in the windows, excited to see Kris Kringle deliver hundreds of gifts to the children.

The gifts were donated by community members participating in FOX40's annual holiday toy drive.

And on top of all that, there was snow made possible by volunteers.

"They get here at midnight and they stay until 4 to 6 a.m., setting it up and so it comes every year and there are kids who come here to the hospital and never touched snow before, so they get to come out and see the snow," French said.

It may be a tough time for the families staying at the hospital, but Tuesday they still enjoyed some Christmas cheer.