Volunteers Make Sure Kids Impacted By the Camp Fire Have a Merry Christmas

CHICO -- Christmas this year is very different for thousands of families who lost everything in the Camp Fire but some kind strangers are making it their mission to make sure these families still have a merry Christmas.

With presents, food and even a visit from Santa Claus, this Christmas is one these kids won’t forget and one they desperately needed after losing everything in the Camp Fire.

Kids visited Santa, one by one ... some asked for the usual gifts.

“I really want a pogo stick or Nintendo Switch games."

Other requests— you wouldn’t expect.

I want everybody to have their homes back.”

“That is very nice. I hope everybody can have that too. That will be in time, huh?," Santa replied.

These children are celebrating their first Christmas since losing everything when the Camp Fire destroyed their town more than a month ago.

Nonprofits worked together to make it extra special.

“A warm welcome, there’s gifts and gift cards. They’re getting food and a lot of love," Michael Capponi, Founder of Global Empowerment Mission, said.

A Christmas lunch in Chico, put on by the Global Empowerment Mission and Reality TV Star Bethenny Frenkel’s B Strong Initiative gave kids a chance to just be kids again on the merriest day of the year.

“I never expected so much love and compassion from our community…and our country…It’s moving," father Dale Miller said.

A gesture that means the world to Miller…as he watched his two girls pose with Santa.

He’s in the process of adopting Layla and Jazzylynn and wanted to make this christmas extra special but with his home destroyed in the fire, it’s tough.

“There’s just not anything left. They said, it wasn’t a fire. It was an incinerator," Miller said. “We just pray. And everyday it’s getting a little better.”

With full bellies, presents for his girls and a little hope restored, Miller said he has everything to be thankful for this Christmas.

“All these beautiful things in life we should never take for granted. Today is no exception by far," Miller said.

The Global empowerment mission and the B Strong initiative aren’t finished helping Camp Fire victims.

