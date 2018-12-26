Father Returns Home on Christmas Eve to Find Daughter Was Shot in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY — A Suisun City woman who was shot four times on Christmas Eve is recovering well from her injuries, according to her family and Suisun City Police. But she is fearful of returning home to the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

The 20-year-old victim, Emma Nodine, has a two-year-old daughter who was with her at the time of the shooting.

Emma’s father, Pat Nodine, said he came home from work Christmas Eve and saw a crime scene and police detectives outside the family’s Blue Bill Way home.

“They had just gotten a report that there was a shooting here, and they asked me lots of questions, and they let me know that my daughter had been shot and she was at NorthBay Hospital,” Nodine explained.

Nodine said Emma was inside her own car when the shooting happened. Her boyfriend was driving. Emma’s two-year-old daughter and the boyfriend’s teenage nephew were also passengers in the car.

One of the four bullets that struck Emma hit her head, but did not penetrate her skull. Her dad said she was alert and talking Wednesday, and will be able to make a full recovery. He said the only other injury in the car was a bullet wound to Emma’s boyfriend’s hand.

“We’re really really blessed,” said Nodine. “It could have been a lot worse.”

According to Suisun City Police, the suspect vehicle is a Dodge Durango. Police tell FOX40 they do not have a suspect description or any other details to release Wednesday. They are asking the public for tips.

Pat Nodine told FOX40 the family does not know why the shooting happened or who the shooter was targeting. He said his daughter was making wise life choices, associating with good people, working at a cell phone store, focused on providing for her daughter.

“To shoot somebody, or attempt to kill somebody, on Christmas Eve, with a two year old in the car is just…I just can’t fathom it,” Nodine said. “I don’t see anybody in her life that would want to do something like that.”

Emma’s sister has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with expenses such as medical care, the cost of not working for a while, and moving expenses so that Emma can start fresh in a different neighborhood.

“Making a new life somewhere that’s safer,” Nodine explained of his daughter’s wishes. “God has given her a second chance. And she wants to make good use of that.”