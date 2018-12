SACRAMENTO — Southbound Highway 99 connecting lanes to southbound Interstate 5 in north Sacramento were closed late Wednesday morning after a big rig overturned and spilled its load of canned peaches.

SB-99 to SB I-5 is currently closed due to a solo big rig collision that resulted in a spilled load of canned peaches. Cal Trans crews are on scene clearing the roadway. Estimated closure is approximately 2 hrs. Traffic is delayed on I-5 and SR-99 in all directions. pic.twitter.com/LIYUFlIISs — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) December 26, 2018

The crash was first reported on the California Highway Patrol’s incident page shortly after 10 a.m. Caltrans said the road is expected to be cleared around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash or what, if any, injuries were sustained.