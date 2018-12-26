Newman Police Officer Shot, Killed During Traffic Stop; Unidentified Suspect Seen on Surveillance Video

STANISLAUS COUNTY — A Newman Police Officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say 33-year-old Officer Ronil Singh pulled over to make a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue and moments later he was heard over the radio saying “shots fired.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found Singh with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officer Ronil had been employed with the Newman Police Department since 2011.

The suspect had already left the scene before additional officers arrived.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation. They have released photos of the suspect as well as photos of the gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.

