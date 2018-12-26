The Yoga Seed Collective is Sacramento's first and only non-profit yoga studio, providing yoga and mindfulness in a studio setting and in locations all around Sacramento. They strive to bring these tools of healing to those in the community who are under-served including those living below the poverty level,children in special needs schools, people in recovery from addiction, assault, and homelessness, as well as individuals who are in jails and psychiatric hospitals.
More info:
The Yoga Seed Collective
1400 E St.
(916) 668-0949
TheYogaSeed.org
Facebook: The Yoga Seed Collective