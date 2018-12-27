Chris Burrous, Former Sacramento Anchor, Dead at 43

Chris Burrous, a fixture on the KTLA 5 Morning News since 2011 and a former Sacramento anchor, passed away Thursday. He was 43.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports Burrous was found unresponsive at a Days Inn in Glendale after a male he was with called authorities around 1:15 p.m. to report he had passed out and was possibly not breathing, Glendale police said in a news release.

Paramedics who responded to the hotel at 450 Pioneer Drive located Burrous inside a room suffering from a medical emergency. They administered CPR at the scene before transporting him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The male who originally called police indicated that Burrous had possibly overdosed, according to the department.

“Glendale detectives are currently investigating the case and are thoroughly examining the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his death,” the agency’s news release states.

KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball issued a statement Thursday night:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”

Burrous, the son of a farmer and a NASA engineer, launched his two-decade career after graduating from Chapman University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Burrous came to KTLA in 2011 after spending 14 years as a reporter and anchor at news stations across the U.S. — primarily in California’s Central Valley, where one of his parents was from.

After stints at stations in the Bay Area and South Dakota, he joined KGET in Bakersfield in 1999 as a morning news anchor. It was there that he met his wife, Mai Do-Burrous, a fellow journalist.

The couple wed in 2003 and share a 9-year-old daughter, Isabella.

After anchoring the morning news at KGPE in Fresno and CBS13 in Sacramento, Burrous accepted his first job outside California with KTLA sister station WPIX in New York City, where he was an anchor.

Upon leaving New York for Los Angeles, Burrous told the New York Daily News he asked for a transfer so that his daughter could grow up near her grandparents. The family wound up settling in Porter Ranch.

At KTLA, Burrous helped extend to Morning News to seven days a week, anchoring weekends and covering breaking news on weekday mornings.

His weekend Burrous’ Bites segments, on which he highlighted the best hole-in-the-wall eateries Southern California has to offer, were a viewer favorite.

He was also an integral part of the news team that led coverage of the region’s recent devastating wildfires and ensuing weather hazards, as well as tragedies including the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Burrous’ body has been turned over to coroner’s officials, who will work to determine a cause and manner of death.