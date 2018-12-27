Fair Oaks Man Had Thousands of Stolen Library Books and DVDs, Investigators Say

FAIR OAKS — Investigators in Sacramento County say a Fair Oaks man had thousands of books and DVDs in his home that were stolen from his local library.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Fair Oaks Public Library on Dec. 18 after a man reportedly took books “without going through the formal checkout process.” The man was later seen on surveillance video stuffing books into a bag and only actually checking out one book.

The Fair Oaks library says it later found an abnormally high number of books and DVDs were missing from its inventory and believed it was because of the same person.

Investigators say the suspected thief was identified as 46-year-old Shahin Sadighian.

Deputies searched Sadighian’s home on Wednesday and found 2,689 stolen books and 3,846 stolen DVDs inside — all of which belonged to the Fair Oaks library. The estimated value of the books and DVDs was more than $100,000.

All of the items were returned, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sadighian was booked into jail on charges of felony shoplifting and grand theft. He was later released on bail.