Macaulay Culkin to Legally Change His Middle Name to Macaulay Culkin

Merry Christmas to me, from all of you!

My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear.

In 2019 my new legal name will be:

Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas

— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 25, 2018