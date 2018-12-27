Macaulay Culkin to Legally Change His Middle Name to Macaulay Culkin

(WGN) — Macaulay Culkin has a new middle name — and it’s Macaulay Culkin.
FOX40 sister station WGN says the “Home Alone” star announced on Twitter that he will legally change his name to Macaulay “Macaulay Culkin” Culkin in 2019.
He asked fans on Twitter what he should change his middle name to and “Macaulay Culkin” won.
Culkin’s current middle name is Carson but he promised to legally adopt the winning choice.
The losing options included Shark Week, Kieran ( his brother’s first name), “The McRib Is Back” and “Publicity Stunt.”