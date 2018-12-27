Tow Truck Operator Killed in Suspected DUI Crash on I-5

STOCKTON — A tow truck operator working on the side of Interstate 5 on Christmas was killed when he was hit by a suspected drunken driver.

Just before 2 a.m., the tow truck operator was loading a vehicle onto his truck on the shoulder of northbound I-5, just north of West Mathews Road.

The CHP reports a 2001 GMC lost control and veered into the shoulder, hitting the tow truck operator. It then overturned back into traffic, hitting two other vehicles.

The tow truck operator died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

CHP Stockton says the GMC’s driver, 25-year-old Kylle Thomasson of Stockton, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of felony manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Thomasson was on the 10th and 15th seasons of American Idol, according to the CHP.