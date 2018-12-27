Strange Light Over New York, Power Outages Following Transformer Explosion

NEW YORK (WPIX) — New Yorkers reported a strange light over Queens and power outages on Thursday night.

FOX40 sister station WPIX reports blue lights could be seen from around the city and New Jersey around 9:15 p.m. NYPD Chief Nilda Hofmann said police were investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East and North Queens Con Edison power plant. The fire was under control as of 9:40 p.m.

My buddy sent me this video from Astoria. That weird blue sky is an explosion at a power plant is queens according to several news outlets. WOW! It looks like something out of a movie. #explosion #NYC #Queens pic.twitter.com/fqwB5o3nXZ — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) December 28, 2018

“The NYPD and the FDNY are on scene at a Con Ed facility in Astoria where an apparent transformer explosion just lit up the sky over the city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “As soon as we have more information, we will share it.”

His chief spokesman added it was “*not* aliens.”

ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

No injuries have been reported, according to the FDNY, but the department has received multiple calls of people with no power in the Astoria and Long Island City area.

LaGuardia Airport has been temporarily closed due to a power outage resulting from the transformer explosion, officials said. It’s not clear how long it will stay closed.

The MTA also reported issues on the No. 7 train because of the outages. Service was impacted until around 10:25 p.m. between Woodside – 74th St. and Main Street. The MTA had to check system signals to ensure there were no power issues or surges.