VIDEO: Fiery Crash Halted Early Morning Traffic Along I-80 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE -- Investigators are looking into a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles along eastbound I-80 Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near Riverside Avenue in Roseville.

Video sent to FOX40 by two passersby shows a vehicle on fire under an overpass. In the video, explosions can be heard and a sedan can be seen parked or disabled near the vehicle that is on fire.

The smoke from the fiery vehicle caused visibility issues underneath the overpass but cars can still be seen driving through it.

Just as fire crews arrived to the scene, the sedan was struck by a pickup truck.

The truck flipped over. The driver was pulled from the truck by rescue crews and others who stopped to help.

At this time, it is unknown what kind of injuries the pickup truck driver suffered.

The crash is still under investigation. What caused the vehicle to catch on fire as well as any injuries associated with that vehicle is unknown.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.