Coast Guard Affected by Government Shutdown

SACRAMENTO -- Coast Guard members stationed at the Air Station at McClellan Park in Sacramento are among the 42,000 or so federal employees who are tasked with working through the federal government shutdown but who are not being paid.

Unlike the Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy, the Coast Guard is not funded through the Department of Defense which is exempt from furloughs affecting other government agencies. Instead it’s part of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Some people are worried about how they are going to feed their families,” said Coast Guard spouse Megan Shaw, a stay at home mom with three kids whose husband is stationed in Sacramento.

Shaw is a part of a Coast Guard spouse Facebook following where there are concerns about families not getting a paycheck at the beginning of the month. Her family has a cash reserve but she says others are living paycheck to paycheck. She says she is being cautious because she doesn’t know when her husband will be paid.

“I’m going to do what I call the sweep of the pantry…whatever I can find we’re going to eat and I’m going to try not to go to the grocery store except for essentials,” said Shaw.

She fears that because public services are not being impacted right away that there will be no urgency to settle the dispute over the border wall demanded by President Trump.

She says the trickle down effect means federal workers including Coast Guard personnel and their families may suffer.