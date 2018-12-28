Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Elk Grove Police Searching for Suspect Connected to a Shooting on Sheldon Road

Posted 6:26 AM, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:25AM, December 28, 2018

ELK GROVE -- The Elk Grove Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to a shooting near 8100 Sheldon Road.

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult in his late 20s. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie and left the scene in a white mid 2000s four-door sedan.

Police say one person was shot and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

