Grandmother’s Suspicious Death Now a Homicide Investigation

EL DORADO COUNTY -- The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the death of a 60-year old El Dorado woman as a homicide.

Deputies say Helen Hoover was found dead inside of her home on December 18th.

At the time - her death was listed as suspicious because her car was missing but new autopsy results revealed the grandmother died of blunt force trauma.

It’s been a long week of “not knowing” what happened to their mother.

But last night, the victim’s family say they finally got the news they’ve been dreading; their mother was in fact murdered.

Now - they’re wondering who or why someone would want to take her life.

Angie Hoover remembers her mother as being a “very kind and warm,” person. She says Helen wanted to help people.

Angie says the grandmother of six was always looking forward to spending the holidays with her family.

“We found a bunch of Christmas decorations that she was just getting ready to decorate for the holidays,” she said.

But unfortunately, Helen never got the chance.

Helen’s son told FOX40 he found his mother’s body inside her home, bloodied and bruised.

Along with her car missing from inside the garage.

“The first thing I thought was that her blood got too thin and she bled,” said Caroline Peck, Helen’s mother.

“No one wants to hear that their mother’s been murdered,” said Angie. “And there’s always that part of me, because we weren’t given that information until late last night, [that says] ‘there’s no way, that’s not a possibility, there has to be another explanation.’”

Investigators say there was no forced entry into the home, but they are investigating the 60-year-old’s whereabouts from November 29th to the day she was killed.

“There’s still so many questions, and wherever we can get the answers, we need to get them,” Angie said.

Now, this family is hoping for answers that will lead them to the person who took Helen’s life.

“It will help settle some tears, and maybe get us used to the fact that we weren’t here to help her,” Peck said.

Police are still looking for Hoover’s missing car.

If you know where it is or if you have any information that may help in this investigation, call authorities.

The missing car is a white 2017 Nissan 370Z with a convertible black top. Plate number: 8CSX032.