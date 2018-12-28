Man Suspected of Killing Newman Police Officer Arrested

BAKERSFIELD — The man suspected of fatally shooting Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh has been arrested.

The shooter, who has still not been officially identified, was arrested in Kern County.

Singh was killed early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop, police said, prompting an intense manhunt throughout Central California.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said it would address “significant developments” in the investigation during a news briefing early Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.