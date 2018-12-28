Thousands Attend Candlelit Vigil Held for Slain Newman Police Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWMAN -- Thousands filled Newman’s Main Square Friday night to honor fallen police Cpl. Ronil Singh.

The crowd held candles as family and co-workers retold stories about Singh.

People came from all over Northern California to attend the vigil. But it’s those who knew Singh best who spoke on the stage.

With his widow and baby son front and center, colleagues of Singh shared their favorite stories of him with the entire city.

“He would purposely drive by my house, because I lived down the street from him,” said a colleague of Singh’s. “[He would] hit his air horn just to scare my wife. And then he would text her and start laughing and say, ‘did I scare you?’ And anybody who knows Ron knows that’s the exact person he was.”

Chandra Brace brought her four children from Gustine to honor Cpl. Singh.

“Just to pay my respects because my husband is also a fireman so it’s all in the emergency field and when it hits one it hits close to home,” she said.

Singh’s brother, Reggie Singh, talked about how often his sibling would be recruited by other police departments, but he never seemed to want to leave.

“Ronil loved his job,” he said. “And he asked me ‘I can’t leave, what should I do?’ And I’m like stay in Newman, the crab feed is awesome,” Reggie said with a chuckle.

His fellow officers described how Singh was never in a bad mood and always seemed to be smiling.

“He made my day better, I do not know how I’m going to go back to work without him there,” said said Sgt. Chad Earle.

Singh’s grandfather, Birend Singh. took a moment to thank the city of Newman for showing so much love and support with a simple, “thank you, Newman.”

“The void will never be filled, but the law enforcement community that helped, people who gave tips to get the guy. We thank everyone, thank you,” he said.

Newman’s chief of police told the crowd that there would be a memorial service for Cpl. Singh in early January.

