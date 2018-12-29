Escaped San Quentin Inmate Captured in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — A man who officials say escaped San Quentin State Prison this week was captured Saturday in Paso Robles.

San Quentin spokesman Lt. Samuel Robinson says 24-year-old Shalom Mendoza was reported missing at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday during an institutional count.

He says Mendoza is believed to have carjacked a victim shortly after, fleeing in a Toyota RAV4.

That car was found abandoned along Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Friday.

Mendoza was arrested early Saturday afternoon after officials say he was spotted inside a Taco Bell in Paso Robles.

Mendoza was transferred in April to the prison from Los Angeles County to serve a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly.