Man Suspected of Decapitating Family Dog: Deputies

AUBURN — An Auburn man was arrested Thursday after Placer County sheriff’s deputies say he decapitated his family dog.

Investigators say 31-year-old Christopher Dougherty told his family that he killed Milo, their 3-year-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix.

Deputies responded to Dougherty’s Auburn home and found him with blood on his clothes. Investigators say Dougherty also had a bloody knife with what looked like dog hair on it.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a deputy later found that Milo had been completely decapitated, wrapped in a rug and thrown in the trash.

Dougherty was arrested and booked into Placer County jail for animal cruelty.

Deputies returned Milo to Dougherty’s family — inside a box so they would not have to see him.