Mayor Recommends Minors be Accompanied by Guardian at Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement Sunday offering solutions to the recent violence in Sacramento.

Steinberg’s post was in reaction to several fights that broke out in Arden Fair Mall Saturday night, prompting officials to close the mall more than two hours early, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Multiple groups were involved in the fights, which spilled out into nearby parking lots once police cleared the mall.

One person sustained minor injuries and a girl was detained, cited and released to her parents after she was found to be in possession of a taser.

In response, Steinberg recommended temporarily barring unaccompanied visitors under 18 years old from the mall:

“It may also be necessary, at least temporarily, for Arden Fair to prohibit anyone under 18 from visiting the mall without a parent or guardian. It is sad that some mess it up for all, but Arden fair is a vital economic asset for our city. We have a responsibility to assure people the mall is safe. We cannot lose business for our City because we choose to look the other way.”

The mayor also discusses providing more activities for students who are on break from school, specifically by utilizing money produced by Measure U, the sales tax increase approved by voters in November.

“Measure U and our still healthy economy and budget provide a unique opportunity for us to flood our neighborhoods with round the clock positive activities for young people,” Steinberg wrote. “No young person should ever have the time to even consider getting in trouble.”

At the top of his statement, Steinberg references the shooting near the Golden 1 Center Sunday morning, which left two men dead and two others injured.