Suspect Hospitalized after Deputy-Involved Shooting in Salida Neighborhood

SALIDA — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after deputies fired at a suspect in Salida.

Deputies were responding to a call on Stonehart Lane Sunday afternoon when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff’s department. Details about the events leading up to the deputy-involved shooting have not been released.

Sheriff’s Detectives arriving on scene in the 5300 Blk of Stonehart Ln in Salida for Officer Involved Shooting investigation. pic.twitter.com/oHIitoUTjh — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 31, 2018

The sheriff’s department reports a suspect has been hospitalized but the extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown.

Investigators have not said if the suspect fired a weapon but no deputies were wounded.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates once more information is made available.