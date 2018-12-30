Suspect Hospitalized after Deputy-Involved Shooting in Salida Neighborhood

SALIDA — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after deputies fired at a suspect in Salida.
Deputies were responding to a call on Stonehart Lane Sunday afternoon when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff’s department. Details about the events leading up to the deputy-involved shooting have not been released.
The sheriff’s department reports a suspect has been hospitalized but the extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown.
Investigators have not said if the suspect fired a weapon but no deputies were wounded.
