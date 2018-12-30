Tracy Police: 3 Killed, 3 Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

TRACY — Three people died in a single-vehicle crash in Tracy Saturday night.

Just before 7 p.m., the Tracy Fire Department was in the area of Grant Line Road and North MacArthur Drive when officials heard a crash nearby.

According to the Tracy Police Department, a speeding vehicle lost control on Grant Line Road. It hit a curb before striking a fire hydrant and several trees.

Six Tracy residents were in the car, all ranging in age from 15 to 22 years old.

The police department reports one person died at the scene of the crash while two others died at local hospitals.

Three of the passengers were hospitalized with injuries and the police department reports one of them was still in critical condition Sunday night.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash but say alcohol and speed may have been factors.

Grant Line Road between North MacArthur Drive and Skylark Way was closed for nine and a half hours after the deadly crash.