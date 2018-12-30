Two Dead, Two Injured after Early Morning Shooting Near Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting on 7th and K Streets just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an adult male with gunshot wounds. They performed life saving measures until the Sacramento Fire Department could take over. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers located an adult woman also suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital. Officials say her injuries were not life-threatening.

While conducting their investigation, authorities were made aware of two more shooting victims who were already taken to a hospital, both adult males. One of the victims also succumbed to his injuries; the other victim’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators determined that the four victims came from an area night club.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

The identities of the two who died as a result of their injuries will be released by the Sacramento Coroner’s Office once their next of kin have been notified.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information regarding this shooting, to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.