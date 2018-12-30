Woman Wounded in South Sacramento Shooting, Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento deputies are investigating the scene of a shooting and crash in South Sacramento.

On Sunday, investigators arrived at the intersection of Florin Road and Lindale Drive in South Sacramento, where they found the scene of a two-car crash and a woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was in the hospital Sunday night recovering from her non-life threatening injuries.

#NEW: Investigators pulling out a jacket that appears to have bullet holes. Evidence marker seen on the ground. Witness says multiple people in car when woman was shot. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/z8eD4qHLML — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) December 31, 2018

One witness described the scene as chaotic and said she immediately called 911.

"Well we were in the kitchen, you know, we had some clients and we just hear a car slam into something and then the tires just like break. And we just got super scared and came out, rushed outside," said Ana Machuca. "Saw the guy screaming, like they came out of their car. We thought somebody got run over because we saw somebody on the floor but didn’t know what had happened."

Witnesses told FOX40 there were multiple people in one of the cars when the woman was shot.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this developing investigation.