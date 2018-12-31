Crocker’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ Lets Families Celebrate and Be in Bed at a Reasonable Hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's historic Crocker Art Museum hosted thousands of people, who hoped to be in bed at a reasonable hour, for its "Noon Year's Eve" festival.

"We just wanted to celebrate at a time when we're all still awake and not losing our minds," parent Randi Kaye said.

Kaye has two young sons who usually tap out by 9 p.m., so a midday event like this was perfect.

"We usually do east coast New Year's," she said.

Monday, Kaye's sons Noah and Bax had a different kind of party -- surrounded by art and culture.

"You'll see a little bit of everything," museum director Lial Jones said. "It's basically around the world between 10 and 2 at the Crocker."