Elk Grove Police Arrest Two Suspects after Teen Shot in WinCo Parking Lot

ELK GROVE — Police have arrested two suspects after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the parking lot of an Elk Grove WinCo Foods.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, the teenage victim was with a group of people at the supermarket on Sheldon Road when he had a “very brief verbal exchange” with two males, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

After the interaction, police say the 15-year-old was leaving with his group and heading to their car when the two suspects drove over to them in a sedan. The driver got out of the sedan and shot the teen.

Both suspects drove away from the scene.

As of Friday, the teen was expected to survive.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old suspect from Sacramento turned himself in to police. He was taken to juvenile hall.

The following afternoon, the police department reports 21-year-old Davonntay Jones-Carnes, of Elk Grove, was arrested in the area of La Riviera Drive in Sacramento. According to the police department, Jones-Carnes is the suspected gunman and driver.

Both suspects face attempted murder and conspiracy charges.