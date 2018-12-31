Local New Year’s Eve Events

Happy New Year!

If you’re in the mood to go out and party (responsibly, please), here are some events to check out.

NEW YEARS PARTY @ Courtyard D’Oro – $75-$125

Courtyard D’Oro

1107 Front Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Dinner & Party – $125 – Dinner served at 7 p.m.

Party Only – $75 – Party starts at 9 p.m.

New Years Eve Karaoke Party – FREE

Suite Nine – Bar and Lounge

11050 Coloma Road

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

New Year’s Eve at SacYard – $25

1725 35th Street

Sacramento, CA 95816

Drake’s Barn New Year’s Eve Celebration – $10-$55

7 p.m.

Drake’s: The Barn, West Sacramento, CA

Tickets start at $10

New Year’s Sky Spectacular – FREE

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Thunder Cover hits the stage at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Studio 54 Theme @ Deliberation Room – $15

Deliberation Room

19 North California Street

Stockton, CA 95202