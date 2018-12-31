Local New Year’s Eve Events

Happy New Year!
If you’re in the mood to go out and party (responsibly, please), here are some events to check out.
NEW YEARS PARTY @ Courtyard D’Oro – $75-$125
Courtyard D’Oro
1107 Front Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Dinner & Party – $125 – Dinner served at 7 p.m.
Party Only – $75 – Party starts at 9 p.m.
New Years Eve Karaoke Party – FREE
Suite Nine – Bar and Lounge
11050 Coloma Road
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
New Year’s Eve at SacYard – $25
1725 35th Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Drake’s Barn New Year’s Eve Celebration – $10-$55
7 p.m.
Drake’s: The Barn, West Sacramento, CA
Tickets start at $10
New Year’s Sky Spectacular – FREE
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Old Sacramento Waterfront
Thunder Cover hits the stage at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Studio 54 Theme @ Deliberation Room – $15
Deliberation Room
19 North California Street
Stockton, CA 95202