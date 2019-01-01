Crews Battle 5-Alarm Fire in Stockton

STOCKTON — A five-alarm fire broke out early New Year’s Day along Center Street in Stockton.

Firefighters say smoke was reported coming out of the abandoned Oak Center at the Cesar Chavez library shortly after 2:30 a.m.

RIGHT NOW: Stockton Fire battling a five-alarm fire. Battalion Chief tells me it’s an abandoned youth center on Center Street but he was originally told ten people were inside, but after a search only 2 were actually inside. So far no injuries to report @FOX40 #Fire #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/nKzZVEqlN0 — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 1, 2019

Crews rescued a woman hanging from a window and another when firefighters entered the building. One witness reported 10 people may be inside, but no one else was found.

Stockton Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Doolan says the fire spread quickly because of “void spaces” in the floors, but the fire was contained fairly quickly because of the building’s concrete structure.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire, but investigators are expected to be at the scene for several hours. No injuries were reported.